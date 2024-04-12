Akan NPP Chairman to contest Parliamentary Candidate slot



Mr Rabiu Awal, the Akan Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region, has expressed interest in contesting the upcoming Parliamentary Candidate (PC) slot.

The election has become necessary following the demise of Alhaji Rashid Bawa, a former Diplomat and Akan NPP Parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls.

Mr Awal told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that after the demise of the former PC, he received countless calls from Party faithful to contest and that he could not afford to disappoint them.

He said he was born and bred in the Constituency and knew the challenges confronting the constituents.

Chairman Awal said he was elected as Chairman in 2018 and re-elected unopposed in May 2022 due to his hard work and commitment to the Party.

He said his election as PC and eventual election as Member of Parliament (MP) in the December 7 polls would see unprecedented development projects in the Akan Constituency as he had worked closely with the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa and learnt how to l

obby for projects.

He said he was a ‘ true grassroots soldier’ and would not disappoint.’

Lawyer Tapha Tassah, an Accra-based private Legal Practitioner will be challenging Chairman Awal in the primary fixed for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

In the December 2, 2023 PC election, the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa won with 492 votes as against 103 votes secured by the younger brother of lawyer Tassah, Abubakar Safiwu Tassah and 17 votes by Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu.

Source: Ghana News Agency