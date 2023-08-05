Agriculture Ministry working to combat illegal fishing (Minister)

The Ministry of Agriculture is working to combat the phenomenon of illegal fishing, which seriously threatens Tunisia’s fisheries resources. During his meeting Saturday with the President of the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (UTAP), Noureddine Ben Ayed, Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Abdelmonêm BelSati, stressed the need to give this vital sector the importance it deserves by seeking to overcome all the difficulties encountered by professionals in the sector. The aim is to improve their productivity, especially in these difficult economic times due to climate change, according to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture. UTAP, in May 2023, had urged the Ministry to hold an urgent meeting to examine the problems facing the fishing sector. In a statement, representatives of the fishing industry appealed to the Presidency of the Republic and the Government to intervene in order to find solutions for the fishing sector and thus avoid the tension that threatens the country and the disappointment of equipment suppliers and fishermen.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse