Agenda 111: Presidential Advisor on Health commends contractors at Ave-Dakpa



Dr Anthony Asare-Nsiah, Presidential Advisor on Health has commended the people of Akatsi North and the contractors working on the government’s Agenda 111 project in the area.

He said the state of work so far, compared to others in the Volta Region placed Akatsi North contractors in a commendable position.

Dr Nsiah-Asare gave the commendation at Ave-Dakpa as part of his monitoring tour to all the eight project sites in Volta and those in the Oti Regions.

‘We were here in June last year with the President to inspect the edifice that has been placed here, and we were impressed. I can say today that we are over-impressed. It looks so beautiful.’

Dr Nsiah-Asare addressing traditional rulers, assembly staff, Heads of Department, and residents who converged at the project site said, they visited about five Zones including Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Ashanti, Western North, Bono East, Ahafo and parts of Oti.

‘Today, we came to Zone Seven which is Volta with some sites in Bono East and Northern Region. So far, we have visited 56 sites, and I will say that so far, so good.’

He said they embarked on the inspection tour to assess the progress of work, ‘so, we can tell which project will be ready by the end of the year, the first, second, and third quarters of next year for commissioning.’

Dr Nsiah-Asare expressed the hope that all the 101 district projects together with the 10 selected regional and specialised hospitals that have started would be commissioned by the President for the people of Ghana to use.

He maintained that the initiative was real, and all eyes must see what they were doing, ‘bringing quality health care to your doorsteps because health is wealth.’

Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the area, expressed their deepest gratitude to the NPP government for bringing development to the area.

He commended Dr Nsiah-Asare and his team for their commitment towards completing the project.

Mr Simon Ofosu also commended the Security agencies, the Chiefs, land owners, assembly staff, and others for ensuring materials and other items at the project site remained intact.

He also appealed for the construction of the Ave-Dakpa to Akatsi road along which the hospital was cited.

On their part, Global Management Construction Limited (GMC), the Lead contractor, Jalailo Limited, and JYC Pharmacy, the three main contractors working at the site, assured the team of completing the project, which was about 64 per cent complete within the stipulated time.

Eight other districts including Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope, Anloga, Ho West, South Dayi, and Afadjato South Districts are all benefiting, including the Akatsi South Municipality where a 100-bed capacity hospital project is underway.

The inspection team comprised, Mr Kwabena Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer of Hospital Engineering Group Limited, the Coordinating Consultant and his team of the Agenda 111 projects in Ghana, and Mr George Lomotey, Director for Procurement and Supply at the Presidency.

The rest included representatives from the Ministry of Information, Finance, Health, Monitoring and Coordination Unit from the Office of the President, and others.





Source: Ghana News Agency

