President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso yesterday attended a ceremony for the opening of a road construction project launched by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in the country’s northern province of Sangha.

During the ceremony, Jean-Jacques Bouy, minister of development, territorial equipment and major works, underlined the importance of the project for the economic and social development of local governments, highlighting the constant high-efficiency and high-quality demonstrated by CRBC over the years in the country.

After the ceremony, the Congolese president laid the foundation stone for the project.

The 47-km road will connect the city of Ouesso to the urban community of Pokola.

The project also includes the construction of a 616-meter bridge over the Sangha river.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency