AfroCan-2023 Zone 1 qualifiers: Tunisia defeat Algeria (49-42)

Tunisia’s basketball team (men) defeated their Algerian counterparts 49-42 (half-time: 26-21) at a second AfroCan-2023 (African Championship for local players) Zone 1 day-1 qualifier played on Friday in Algiers, .

The quarter-time scores were as follows: 14-14, 7-12, 11-7, 10-16.

Game-2 is scheduled for Sunday at 5 pm.

Winners of Zone 1 will be drawn in Group C of the AfroCan-2023 finals, scheduled for July 7-16 in Angola, alongside Morocco and winners of Zone 5.

Zone 1 AfroCan-2023 qualifiers results:

Played Friday:

Algeria-Tunisia 42-49

Playing Sunday, June 25 (5pm):

Algiers:

Tunisia – Algeria

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse