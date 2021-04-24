Africa’s COVID-19 Cases Pass 4.47 Million: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Apr 24 (NNN-ENA) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,476,121 as of yesterday noon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said, death toll from the pandemic stood at 119,174, while 4,016,834 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases on the continent.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region on the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa recorded 1,571,348 cases, the most among African countries.

Morocco is the second African country to pass the 500,000 caseload mark. Its confirmed cases stood at 507,938, yesterday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tunisia, the third most affected African country, reached 294,138, yesterday.– NNN-ENA

Source: NAM News Network