Africa’s Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pass 4.16 Million

ADDIS ABABA, Mar 28 (NNN-ENA) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,166,555 as of yesterday noon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said, the death toll from the pandemic stood at 111,540, while 3,734,641 patients across the continent, have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are among the African countries with the highest COVID-19 confirmed cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

The African continent has conducted more than 39.8 million COVID-19 tests, according to Africa CDC.

In terms of confirmed cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and the eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the CDC.– NNN-ENA

Source: NAM News Network