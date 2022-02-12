Africans linked to global terrorist groups arrested – UN report

UNITED NATIONS— A recent United Nations report states that some Africans linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Libya (ISIL-Libya) have been arrested.

The report which is the 29th of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team on the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, Al-Qaeda, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities noted that the African nationals were from Nigeria, Eritrea, Kenya, Mali, Ghana, Niger, Senegal, and Sudan.

The 23-page report from Feb 3 has since been submitted to the UN Security Council Committee.

In Nigeria, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) was strengthened by the death of Jama?atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda” Awati Wal-Jihad (Boko Haram) leader Abubakar Shekau in May 2021.

Member States remain divided on the status of ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi (not listed), who was reportedly killed in September, in a fight with Boko Haram combatants and the group led by Ba Koura (not listed).

Although Malam Baku (alias Malam Bako, not listed) has replaced al-Barnawi as ISWAP leader, possibly followed by Sani Shuwaram (not listed), one Member State indicated that alBarnawi may have reverted to his previous role as head of the Al-Furqan office of the general directorate of provinces to ensure operational, logistical and financial liaison with the ISIL core.

The Al-Anfal office is almost defunct; its responsibilities in the Maghreb and the Sahel have been transferred to the Al-Furqan office in the Lake Chad Basin. Moreover, al-Barnawi is reported to have dissolved the old ISWAP shura council with the prior approval of the ISIL core in June.

The group and its 4,000 to 5,000 combatants have subsequently been reorganized into four branches: Lake Chad, Tunbuna, Sambisa Forest, and Timbuktu. Internal opposition to these developments led to a violent revolt in mid-August. ISWAP has sought to integrate Boko Haram fighters, but unification has proved difficult.

Ba Koura remains active, as the Boko Haram emir for Lake Chad, conquering Kirta Wulgo Island on 27 September and establishing his sanctuary in the Niger. Aliyu Ngulde sought to rebuild the group in the Mandara mountains, and Adamu Yunusa (alias Saddiqu) is active in gold extraction areas in north-western Nigeria.

One Member State asserted that they cooperate with the criminal group led by Dogo Gide and with Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan (also known as Ansaru) but do not systematically join forces.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK