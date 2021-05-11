African Floods Information Bulletin No. 2, May 2021

Key figures

Over 71 million people

In Sub-Saharan Africa are estimated to live in both extreme poverty and significant flood risk.

48% of IFRC operations

Since 2018 have been in response to floods (38%), cyclones (6%) and tropical storms (4%) – or 47 floods, 8 cyclones and 5 tropical storms.

14 African Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies

Are being supported by IFRC and Movement partners to implement “Forecast-Based Financing” preparedness mechanisms.

4.5 million Swiss francs needed

By IFRC to support African Red and Cross Red Crescent National Societies to be ready to respond to floods and cyclones.

Snapshot

Flooding is among the most prevalent natural hazards affecting people around the world. In the past three decades, the average number of climate and weather-related disasters has increased by nearly 35 per cent. Over the past decade alone, 83 per cent of all disasters were caused by extreme weather and climaterelated events that killed 410,000 people and affected 1.7 billion people. The African continent alone experienced over 2,000 major disaster events during the last three decades with most of them being extreme weather, climate‐induced disasters such as food insecurity, droughts, floods, flash floods, landslides, storms and cyclones.

Across Africa, at any given time, Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies are responding to floods or cyclones with lifesaving actions. The network of 49 African National Societies—their 1.4 million volunteers and over 12,000 local branches—constitutes an unparalleled force for reaching and supporting the most vulnerable communities.

Source: International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies