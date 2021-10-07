African Development Bank donates vehicles to strengthen disaster preparedness in Zimbabwe

The African Development Bank handed over a consignment of vehicles, tools and equipment to Zimbabwe officials this week. The vehicles will strengthen the country’s capacity in disaster preparedness and management.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Bank representative, ZimFund Manager Emmanuel Nzabanita, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to promoting resilience and recovery in Zimbabwe, in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. “When a government puts in well-structured policies and frameworks for disaster response, it makes it much easier for development partners to come in and complement the efforts of the government,” Nzabanita said.

He thanked the United Nations Office for Project Services in Zimbabwe (UNOPS) for their tireless efforts to deliver on the objectives of the Post Cyclone Idai and Kenneth Emergency Recovery and Resilience Project, in spite of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The goods handed over consist of two Nissan Single Cab PickUp Trucks, emergency tents, tools and computers. Receiving the donation, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, acknowledged the impact of the work being done by development partners through grants from institutions such as the African Development Bank.

“Government is happy with progress so far towards the implementation of the Post Cyclone Idai Recovery Project. I urge all government departments and agencies involved to continue with the spirit of collaboration in the implementation of the projects. My ministry will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that all the outstanding components of the projects come to fruition,” Moyo said.

The Post Cyclone Idai and Kenneth Emergency Recovery and Resilience Project is a $25 million project funded by the African Development Bank. The project mainly aims to restore service levels of transport, power, agriculture, and water and sanitation to people in the most impacted districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge. It also aims to strengthen the government of Zimbabwe’s capacity in disaster preparedness and management. The project is implemented under a tripartite agreement between the government of Zimbabwe, UNOPS and the African Development Bank.

The handover ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Mangaliso Ndlovu; Deputy Minister of Energy and Power development Magna Mudyiwa; as well as various delegates from the Meteorological Services Department and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

