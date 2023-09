Africa Women’s Youth Handball Championship – Day 2: Tunisia – Algeria 29-16

Tunisia’s U18 handball team defeated Algeria’s 29-16 at a 19th Africa Women’s Youth Handball Championship Group A day-2 game, played on Sunday in Monastir. Results: Group A Sunday: Guinea – Nigeria 23-20 Tunisia – Algeria 29-16 Saturday: Algeria – Nigeria 18-28 Tunisia – Guinea 18-18 Standings P G 1. Tunisia 3 2 2. Guinea 3 2 1. Nigeria 2 2 4. Algeria 0 2 Group B Sunday: Angola – DR Congo 37-13 Egypt – Morocco 40-12 Saturday Egypt – DR Congo 10-0 (by forfeit) Angola – Morocco 37-15 Standings P G 1. Angola 4 2 2. Egypt 4 2 3. DR Congo 0 2 4. Morocco 0 2

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse