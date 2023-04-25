Administrative bodies told to comply with rules provided for law

The Minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS) Teresa Rodrigues Dias Tuesday called on public administration bodies to respect for the rules and procedures set out in the Law.

Speaking at the opening of the Training Seminar on the Codes of Procedure and Process of Administrative Litigation, the official said these professionals should stick to a fair and efficient administrative justice.

She explained that these bodies have the role to administer justice, from the Administrative, Tax and Customs Litigation rooms to the Administrative, Tax and Customs Litigation Chambers of the Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The minister added that the reform of the Public Administration has been conducted qualitatively and quantitatively with the approval of several legal diplomas, which conform the Angolan administrative legal system.

The minister explained that it should not be overlooked that public administration should be guided by the principles of legality, equality, justice, impartiality, good faith, among others, one of the most relevant being the principle of reducing bureaucracy and efficiency.

“As for the Administrative Litigation Code, approved by Law nº 33/22, of September 1st, we would like to point out that it is the most recent administrative procedural legislation, which is limited to providing for the contentious appeal for annulment of administrative acts, as well as the measures to suspend their effectiveness”, the minister explained.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)