Adansihene grants amnesty to sub-divisions ahead of 10th anniversary



Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, the Adansihene (Chief), has declared amnesty for all sub-divisions who have defaulted service to the Adansi Traditional Council ahead of the 10th anniversary of his enstoolment.

The Adansihene made the declaration at the launch of the anniversary at Fomena on the theme: ‘A Decade of Peace Building, Accountability and Transparent Leadership; The Adansi Story and the Expectations of its Traditional Leaders.’

In the spirit of forging a united front to build a strong Adansiman, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie said the doors of his Palace were opened?to all divisions who no longer represented or performed duties at the traditional council.

He further extended an invitation to the people of Adansiman to actively participate in all the programmes and activities lined up for the anniversary celebration, with the grand durbar scheduled for September 28, this year.

Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubakr, the former Bishop of Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church, who chaired the launch, underlined

the need for unity and love to foster peace and development in Adansiman.

The launch was climaxed with the unveiling of the anniversary logo and souvenirs as well as fundraising to support the activities leading to the grand durbar.

Mr Alex Hanson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accurate Giant Company donated a van to the Adansi Traditional Council in fulfilment of a promise made to the Adansihene.

As part of the anniversary launch, a total of 356 people were either registered or had their National Health Insurance cards renewed free of charge.

Source: Ghana News Agency