Activista-Ghana petitions Regional Minister, Tamale MCE on road safety regulations

The Northern Regional Chapter of Activista-Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation, has presented a petition to the Northern Regional Minister and the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive on the need to enforce road safety regulations in the Greater Tamale Area.

The petition evolved from the organisation’s recently concluded activities and campaigns on enforcing road safety regulations, fixing defunct traffic lights and streetlights, road signs and markings in the metropolis.

The initiative sought to strengthen resilient livelihoods, contribute to secure climate justice and disaster risks reduction and ultimately enhance safety of all road users.

Mr Issahaku Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator, Activista-Ghana, led some members of the organisation to make the presentation to two political representatives in the region.

The petition recommended that the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service should prioritise the enforcement of road safety regulations such as the use of crash

helmets, seat belts, vehicle registration, under-age driving and riding, speeding, overloading, and wrongful parking, among others.

It said the Department of Urban Roads, Ghana Highways Authority and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, should prioritise the repair and maintenance of faulty and non-functional traffic and streetlights, road signs and improve road markings in the metropolis.

It said: ‘Installation of traffic lights in the following locations in the Metropolis is key to enhancing safety; Taysec junction, Bamvim junction, Attaisibi junction, Bakery intersection, Sara junction, Lamashegu market intersection, Agric second intersection, King David junction.’

The petition also called for the installation of first-aid stand points at strategic locations on the highways and within the metropolis to help provide immediate medical assistance in case of accident.

It also called for enhanced collaboration amongst civil society organisations, media outlets and government agencies to maintain public awarene

ss and sensitisation of driver and tricycle rider unions on road safety and responsible driving practices devoid of drug abuse.

It called for by-laws to ensure traditional and religious authorities, political leaders and other opinion leaders did not meddle on issues of road safety when perpetrators were to be punished to enhance strict compliance to the regulations.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who received the petition, praised the group for demonstrating the spirit of patriotism and love for the metropolis and pledged to engage with the necessary stakeholders to ensure their concerns were addressed.

Mr Salifu Sule, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive on his part, said most of the pepertrators of road safety regulations were mostly young people.

Source: Ghana News Agency