Accelerated Application Processing (AAP) fast tracks Citizenship by Investment applications

Basseterre, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis is recognized as the fastest, safest, and most secure globally. It is the only CBI Programme that allows applicants to opt-in for an Accelerated Application Processing (AAP).

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis – the smallest country in the Western Hemisphere allowed individuals and their families to legally obtain citizenship in exchange for a financial contribution to the country’s economy.

St Kitts and Nevis, the twin-island country in the eastern Caribbean region, is known for its sandy beaches, coral reefs as well as mesmerizing silver beaches. It has been nicknamed “Paradise of the Caribbean.”

The country is well-liked by tourists because of its stunning and beautiful sights. Tourists may be welcomed to its shores through cruise ships, and it has now established itself as one of the leading destinations for cruise ship passengers.

The exquisite twin-island Federation introduced the world’s long-lasting, safe, and most secure citizenship by investment programme which ranked as the world’s best by the CBI Index published by PWM Magazine of Financial Times.

Being one of the most efficient CBI Programmes, it is considered the “platinum standard” of CBI worldwide. It is now popular for helping the government of St Kitts and Nevis in running the social and economic activities in the country.

Key benefits of St Kitts and Nevis alternative citizenship:

Global mobility

Lifetime citizenship

Citizenship legacy

Alternative citizenship and citizenship for your family members

Dual citizenship benefits

Processing time is only three months

Free movement in the CARICOM

The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis has been lauded for offering a guaranteed fast-track route to alternative citizenship, known as the Accelerated Application Process (AAP).

The Accelerated Application Process (AAP) fast-tracks applications, and if the applicant passes the due diligence process, they can receive citizenship in as little as 60 days from the submission of an application. Any applicant can get AAP on their application by paying an additional amount of government fee, which is as follows:

Main applicant- USD 25,000

USD 25,000 Any family member aged 16 or over USD 20,000

It must be noted that whether applying for the AAP option or going through the normal route, all applicants undergo the same level of rigorous due diligence processing.

St Kitts and Nevis uses a multi-layered due diligence system, combining internal government checks with research by specialist third-party due diligence firms, and assessments by regional and international bodies.

The rigour put around due diligence ensures that individuals of only the highest integrity are successful.

The applicants can apply for citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship through the widely used investment option, the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), which is also known as Fund Option. The revenue from the SGF is used to run several socio-economic initiatives in the Federation. The government established the Fund Option in the year 2018.

The investments received under “Fund Option” have provided multiple benefits to the twin-island Federation; such as:

Ensuring the health and well-being of a growing population

Enhancing the quality of education

Developing climate resilience, protecting the twin-island against the future effects of climate change

Constructing solid and resilience infrastructure that will stand the test of time

Promoting St Kitts and Nevis’ thriving tourism industry

Publicizing the different cultural savour of the people

The alternative citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis can be attained by the following eligibility criteria are qualified by the investor:

The investor must not have involvement in any criminal record

The character of the applicant must be outstanding.

The high personal net worth of the applicant must be high.

The applicant must not make investments through any foul means.

The minimum age of the investor must be more than 18 years.

Individuals who are keen to apply for alternative citizenship may invest in the CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis as it has been ranked as the world’s fastest, most secure in CBI Index, published by Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management magazine.

The CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis got a perfect score for the robust and stringent due-diligence background checks. The government makes sure that each and every application undergoes strict background checks so that only reputed as well as honest investor attains citizenship.

