Ablekuma bullion Van robbery suspect arrested

The Aflao District Police Command Saturday, July 15, 2023, arrested Blessing Njoma, one of the robbery suspects in the Ablekuma Fan Milk bullion Van robbery, which led to the death of a police escort.

With the assistance of their counterparts in Lome, Togo, the Aflao Police arrested Njoma at about 0700 hours, according to a news brief on a Police social media platform sighted by the Ghana News Agency.

‘On 15/07/23, about 0700 hours, Aflao District Police Command gathered intelligence that one of the suspects in Ablekuma bullion van robbery case has been spotted in Asigame market in Lome Togo.

‘Based on the information, the District Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Eric Vondee, in charge, Detective Inspectors: Gabriel Damadzi, Martin Afari Koranteng and Corporal Issah Ayamba, proceeded to Asigame market Lome Togo and with the assistance of Togo International Police (Interpol), arrested suspect Blessing Njoma, a Nigerian, ‘ it said.

The brief said the suspect was searched at the spot, but nothing incriminating was found on him.

It said when he was taken to Togo Interpol Headquarters and searched again, old bullet scars were found on his right shoulder.

The brief said Njoma said the scars were from gunshot wounds he sustained in Nigeria in 2014 during a fight.

The brief said efforts were being made to search his place of abode before bringing him to Ghana.

Source: Ghana News Agency