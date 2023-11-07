A compilation of Ghanaian Films on Climate Change screened

Although African countries have contributed to less than four per cent of global emissions, its citizens are the most affected by climate change. The continent is increasingly battling with extreme drought, erratic rainfall, rising sea levels, flooding and other challenges that affect food systems and contribute to hunger and poverty. It was for these reasons that Ghanaian youth videographers produced a compilation of films on the environment and climate change, the second in the series. The documentary consists of 11 separate films that highlight the impact of climate change on the environment and livelihoods, and this will be showcased at the upcoming climate talks in Dubai. Funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Council of Canada (SSHRC Insight Development Grant), the Ghana Youth Videography Programme is an intensive educational experience under which youth aged 18-30 produce short documentaries on climate change in Ghana for the United Nations. It has been created as part of the United Nations Youth Climate Report. Mr Mark Terry, Executive Director, Youth Climate Report, said young people played an important role in the fight against climate change and it was important to engage them and seek their opinions in addressing issues relating to climate talks. He said the films were to hear the stories of climate change from the various communities in Ghana and its impacts on livelihoods. Dr Magnus Mfoafo-M’Carthy, a member of the Project Team, said the issues of climate change concern everyone and stakeholders had to collaborate and partner in addressing or mitigating its impact on society. He said policy makers and other partners must work together and continue to concentrate on creating awareness and addressing impacts. ‘The Film will create awareness on climate change and open the country to the world in terms of climate action,’ he said. Professor Samuel Bonsu, Rector, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) told the Ghana News Agency that the Film was an effect to encourage the youth to appreciate the role they could play in addressing the climate change menace. He said the project created awareness for more people to hear about climate change and more people were getting involved in the process. He called on stakeholders to apply the relevant resources they had to ensure that they addressed the challenges.

Source: Ghana News Agency