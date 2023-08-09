652 female prisoners benefit from programme of training, rehabilitation and preparation for socio-economic integration

652 female prisoners have benefited from the programme of training, rehabilitation and preparation for socio-economic integration over the past five years, the Ministry of the Family, Women, Children and the Seniors said in a statement Wednesday. The interventions were carried out in nine prisons: the rehabilitation centre for young offenders in Mghira, the women’s civil prison in Manouba and the women’s prisons in Kef, Jendouba, Sousse, Sfax, Kasserine, Gafsa and Médenine. The programme’s interventions focus on creating or supporting training workshops for women prisoners by purchasing the necessary equipment and organising training courses to enable them to obtain funding for projects within the framework of the economic and social empowerment programmes developed by the Ministry and the relevant public institutions. The training workshops also cover a range of specialties, including IT, design, sewing, embroidery, cooking, hairdressing and aesthetics. Training certificates are issued to learners to enable them to benefit from economic empowerment programmes for women in vulnerable situations.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse