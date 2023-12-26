62,000 fraudulent free healthcare cards withdrawn (Minister)



Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi said on Tuesday in Hammamet that his department had withdrawn 62,000 free healthcare cards (white cards) unduly granted, as part of the fight against corruption.

In a statement to TAP on the sidelines of the second regional meeting (governorates of Nabeul, Tunis, Ben Arous, Ariana, Manouba and Zaghouan) on the social and economic inclusion of people with disabilities, he stressed that auditing operations were continuing through committees responsible for checking the free care cards issued to people with disabilities.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs has adopted a new approach, as part of its efforts to establish social justice, whereby social benefits are verified before they are awarded to recipients of the free care card,” he said.

Ezzahi pointed out that the ministry is working to set up a specific platform for each disabled person registered in Tunisia under the AMEN social programme, adding that the new card for the disabled contains all the information, illnesses

and treatments of the beneficiaries of this card.

The Minister for Social Affairs pointed out that the white and yellow care cards will be replaced by the AMEN social programme cards, as part of the Ministry’s modernisation and digitisation policy.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse