30th CEANA Convention: Paramount Chief of Avenor invited as a Special guest in US

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of the Avenor Traditional Council and member of the National House of Chiefs, would serve as a Special Guest for the 30th anniversary Convention of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) in Atlanta, Georgia of the United States of America (USA) this year. The event, on the theme: ‘Empowering our Youth Towards Innovative Entrepreneurship in Transformational Agriculture’ would draw delegates and guests, including various professionals, business owners, political and cultural leaders, chiefs, and other dignitaries from across the world. Togbe Dorglo, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Convention, which would be held from Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3 would see activities such as fundraising, business symposiums, cultural workshops, and others. Togbe Dorglo further disclosed that his visit would form part of his agenda in meeting some natives of Avenor and others, who are living in Maryland, Arizona, New Jersey, and New York to raise funds for the construction of a multi-purpose Traditional Council office complex and Palace building. ‘I will also meet business leaders in the above-mentioned places to encourage them to come in to do business in Avenor and Ghana for that matter,’ he added. CEANA is a non-profit organisation that provides advocacy and leadership toward the socioeconomic and cultural development of Eweland. The US-based charitable Organisation served as the umbrella body of 19 Ewe Associations in North America with their main objectives, which include, promoting collaborations among Ewes in North America, as well as harnessing their talents and resources toward the development of Eweland. The Organisation has embarked on several developmental projects in West Africa, including Ghana, Togo, and Benin in areas such as Education, ICT, Infrastructure, Health, Road, and others.

Source: Ghana News Agency