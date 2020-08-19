275 world leaders call for urgent action to avoid ‘COVID Generation’

A group of 275 former world leaders, economists and educationalists have called on G20 nations and other countries to take action to prevent the global health crisis creating a “COVID generation” — tens of millions of children with no hope of an education.

The leaders — including Gordon Brown and many other prime ministers and presidents — say urgent measures are now required. As country lockdowns come to an end, an immediate priority is the fate of 30 million children who, according to a UNESCO report, may never return to school.

In a letter to G20 heads, national governments and global financial institutions, the former leaders also warn that the world’s poorest children have been locked out of learning, denied internet access and, with the loss of free school meals — once a lifeline for 300 million boys and girls — hunger is growing.

The letter states: “We cannot stand by and allow these young people to be robbed of their education and a fair chance in life.”

Leaders are also urging the G20 to ramp up funding and “rebuild education better”, stating: “The World Bank now estimates that over the next year overall education spending in low and middle-income countries could be $100-150 billion lower than previously planned.”

Gordon Brown — the former British Prime Minister and now UN Special Envoy for Global Education — Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary General; Graca Machel; and Helen Clark, former New Zealand Prime Minister, said: “We call on the G20, the IMF, World Bank and regional development banks and all countries to recognise the scale of the crisis and support three emergency initiatives.”

The leaders are grateful for support for this initiative from: Global Women Leaders: Voices for Change and Inclusion; World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid; the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC); Berggruen Institute 21st Century Council; Global Leadership Foundation and the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank & IMF.

A jointly-authored article by Mary Robinson, Ban Ki-Moon, Graca Machel, Helen Clark and Gordon Brown will appear today on the Project Syndicate website.

The full letter is as follows:

LETTER TO G20, IMF, WORLD BANK, REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT BANKS and NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS

We write to call for urgent action to address the global education emergency triggered by COVID-19. With over one billion children still out of school because of the lockdown, there is now a real and present danger that the public health crisis will create a COVID generation who will lose out on schooling and whose opportunities are permanently damaged. While the more fortunate have had access to alternatives, the world’s poorest children have been locked out of learning, denied internet access, and with the loss of free school meals — once a lifeline for 300 million boys and girls — hunger has grown.

An immediate concern, as we bring the lockdown to an end, is the fate of an estimated 30 million children who according to UNESCO may never return to school. For these, the world’s least advantaged children, education is often the only escape from poverty — a route that is in danger of closing. Many of these children are adolescent girls for whom being in school is the best defence against forced marriage and the best hope for a life of expanded opportunity.

Many more are young children who risk being forced into exploitative and dangerous labour. And because education is linked to progress in virtually every area of human development — from child survival to maternal health, gender equality, job creation and inclusive economic growth — the education emergency will undermine the prospects for achieving all our 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and potentially set back progress on gender equity by years. According to the World Bank the long-term economic cost of lost schooling could be as much as $10 trillion in lost productive output.

We cannot stand by and allow these young people to be robbed of their education and a fair chance in life. Instead we should be redoubling our efforts to get all children into school — including the 260 million already out of school and the 75 million children affected by protracted conflicts and forced displacement, including 35 million children living as refugees or internally displaced — with the comprehensive help they need — and to make it possible for young people to start or resume their studies in school further and higher education .

There is a longer-term challenge we must also meet. Even before COVID-19, the world faced a learning crisis. Over half of the children in developing countries suffering “learning poverty” and even at age 11 had little or no basic literacy and numeracy skills. As a result, 800 million of today’s young people leave education with no qualifications whatsoever. If we are to avoid this, millions of children who are now preparing to return to school, who have lost over half a year of education, need their governments to invest in catch-up programmes and proper learning assessment. When schools reopened after Pakistan’s 2005 earthquake attendance recovered, but four years later children had lost the equivalent of 1.5 years of schooling.

Resources are now urgently needed to get young people back into education and enable them to catch-up. What is more, we should rebuild better: more support for online learning, personalised learning, teacher training, conditional cash transfers for poor families and safer schools that meet “distancing” rules , building on the enormous community effort that has been displayed during the pandemic. And to spur global momentum in support of progress in education, a coalition of global organisations has now joined forces in the Save our Future initiative launched on August 4.

Yet at the very time we need extra resources, education funding is in danger on three fronts:

1. As slower or negative growth undermines tax revenues, less money may be available in almost every country for public services, including education.

2. When allocating limited funds, governments are prioritising expenditure on health and economic recovery leaving education crowded out and underfunded.

3. Intensifying fiscal pressure in developed countries will result in reductions in international development aid, including aid for education, which has already been losing out to other priorities in the allocation of bilateral and multilateral aid. There is also a danger that multilateral donors, who already under-invest in education, will reallocate funds.

The World Bank now estimates that, over the next year, overall education spending in low and middle-income countries could be $100-150 billion lower than previously planned.

This funding crisis will not resolve itself.

We call on the G20, the IMF, World Bank and regional development banks and all countries to recognise the scale of the crisis and support three initiatives to enable catch-up to happen, and progress towards SDG4 to be resumed:

• First, every country should pledge to protect front-line education spending, prioritising the needs of the most disadvantaged children through — where appropriate — conditional and unconditional cash transfers to promote school participation

• Second, the international community must increase aid for education, focusing on the most vulnerable, including the poor, girls, children in conflict situations and the disabled. The quickest way to free up resources for education is through debt relief. The 76 poorest countries have to pay $86 billion in debt-service costs over the next two years. We call for debt suspension with a requirement that the money for debt servicing be reallocated to education and other priority investments for children.

• Third, the IMF should issue $1.2 trillion in Special Drawing Rights (its global reserve asset) and its membership should agree to channel these resources toward the countries that need them most, creating a platform for recovery.

And the World Bank should unlock more support for low income countries through a supplementary International Development Association budget, and, following the lead of the UK and Netherlands which have now pledged $650 million to the new International Finance Facility for Education (IFFED) to help unlock billions in extra finance for education in lower middle income countries, invite guarantees and grants from donors. This is in addition to — and complements — over the next two years the replenishment of GPE (Global Partnership for Education) and scaled-up investment in ECW (Education Cannot Wait) and continued support for the UN agencies focused on education and children led by UNESCO and UNICEF. We call on private sector corporations and foundations to make support for global education a greater priority

Sustainable human development can only be built upon a foundation of quality education. While the challenges are momentous, the impact of the crisis on children has made us even more determined to realise our ambition contained in Sustainable Development Goal 4, that ours can be the first generation in history in which every child is at school and has the chance to develop their potential to the full. Now is the time for national governments and the international community to come together to give children and young people the opportunities they deserve and to which they are entitled .

Signed,

María Elena Agüero — Secretary General of the WLA-Club de Madrid

Esko Aho — Prime Minister of Finland (1991-1995)¹

Dr Shamshad Akhtar — UN Under Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP & Assistant Secretary-General at UN DESA (2013-2018); Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (2006-2009)²

Dr Farida Allaghi — Ambassador of Libya to the European Union (2015-2016)³

HE Dr Abdulaziz Altwaijri — Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (1991-2019)³

Mohamed Amersi — Founder & Chairman, The Amersi Foundation

Dr Roger Ames — Director of the Center for Chinese Studies, University of Hawaii

Dr Kwame Anthony Appiah — Professor of Philosophy and Law, NYU

Shaukat Aziz — Prime Minister of Pakistan (2004-2007)³4

Professor Julian Baggini — Academic Director of the Royal Institute of Philosophy

Gordon Bajnai — Prime Minister of Hungary (2009-2010)

Harriett Baldwin MP — Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom; Founding Co-Chair, International Parliamentary Network for Education

Jan Peter Balkenende — Prime Minister of the Netherlands (2002-2010)¹

HE Joyce Banda — President of Malawi (2012-2014)¹

Kaushik Basu — President of the International Economic Association; Chief Economist of the World Bank (2012-2016)

Carol Bellamy — Executive Director of UNICEF (1995-2005)²

Nicolas Berggruen — Chairman of the Berggruen Institute4

Suman Bery — Chief Economist at Royal Dutch Shell (2012-2016); Director-General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research, New Delhi

Sir Tim Besley — President of the International Economic Association (2014-2017); Professor of Economics and Political Science, LSE

Valdis Birkavs — Prime Minister of Latvia (1993-1994)¹

Tony Blair — Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1997-2007)

Dr Mario Blejer — Governor of the Central Bank of Argentina (2002); Director of the Centre for Central Banking Studies, Bank of England (2003-2008)

¹ Member of the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid

² Member of Global Women Leaders: Voices for Change and Inclusion

³ Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC)

4 Member of the Berggruen Institute 21st Century Council

5 Member of Global Leadership Foundation

Members of the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank & IMF

Denis Kpwang Abbé — Senator of the Republic of Cameroon (2013-2018)

Francisco Ashley L. Acedillo — Member, House of Representatives of the Republic of the Philippines (2013-2016)

Mohammed Jawad Ahmed — Advisor to the Speaker, Parliament of the Republic of Iraq

Shakeel Shabbir Ahmed — Member of Parliament, National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya

Shamsul Iskandar Bin Mohd Akin — Member of Parliament of Malaysia

Iqbal Abdul Hussein Almadhy MP — Member of Parliament, Parliament of the Republic of Iraq; President of the PN Chapter in Iraq

Njume Peter Ambang — Member of Parliament of the Republic of Cameroon; Member of the Education and Youth Affairs Committee

Ecaterina Andronescu — Senator, Parliament of Romania; Minister of Education (2018-2019); Professor, University Politehnica of Bucharest

Ibtissame Azzaoui — Member of the Parliament of Morocco

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin — Second Deputy Speaker, Parliament of Ghana

Alpha Bah — Vice President, National Assembly of Guinea

Hafida Benchahida — Senator of the Republic of Algeria; Founding Member of the Mediterranean Women Mediators Network

Source: Education Cannot Wait (ECW)