2023 Volta Fair: Keta Sunset Sports Beach Soccer Club honoured



Keta Sunset Sports, a Beach Soccer Club at Keta in the Volta region, has been honoured during this year’s first-of-a-kind Volta Fair Sports Investment Summit staged in Ho.

The awards aimed at promoting sports development which served as a motivator to do more, included a citation and others.

Madam Tilda Acolor, the moderator of the programme, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the move was to encourage, improve, and promote various sporting activities in the region.

‘The aim was to celebrate and honour our dedicated sports personalities for their remarkable efforts in promoting sports in the region,’ she stated.

A citation presented to the team, with the inscription, ‘The tireless pursuit of excellence, relentless training, and unwavering commitment to sports by the club has not only defined the athletes but also as true heroes from the Volta region.’

Mr Reuben Dzidodo Adjahoe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sunset Sports, who received the citation on behalf of the team, thanked the

organisers for recognition.

He said Sunset Sports, who were once African Club champions, had won three out of five trophies since the commencement of the National Beach soccer league season, with Havedzi Mighty Warriors and Ada Assurance also winning once each.

Mr Adjahoe, who is also the Volta Regional Football Association Beach Soccer Committee Chairman, said the Volta Regional Beach Soccer league had commenced with 10 teams participating in the ultimate.

‘Let us support and promote beach soccer in the region to unearth more talents in the region for a brighter future.’

A total of 20 sports personalities from the region were recognized, including Godwin Adukpo, an athlete, Elorm Amenakpor, an athlete coach, Joseph Agbeko, former IBF bantamweight champion, and others.

The programme attended by several dignitaries was on the theme: ‘Sports as an Economic Driver; Nurturing Talent and Investment for a Thriving AfCFTA era.’

Source: Ghana News Agency