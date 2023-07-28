2023 tourist season: Revenues up 55.1% compared with 2022

Tourism revenues reached TND 3,295.7 million on July 20, 2023, up 55.1% compared with the same period in 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts.

Some 4.590 million tourists had visited Tunisia by July 20, 2023, up 4.7% on the same period in 2022, according to the same source.

Tourism revenues stood at $1,067 million, up 51.1% on the same period in 2022 and 25.1% over 2019.

Revenues in euros amounted to 985 million, up 51.1% on July 20, 2022, and 30.5% over the same period in 2019.

On July 10, 2023, the Tourism Department recorded 9.2 million overnight stays in hotel units, up 47.7% on the same period in 2022 and down 23% on 2019.

This decline is mainly due to the Russian market’s absence.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse