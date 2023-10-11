2023 Hogbe Gala: 12 teams registered for participation

A total of 12 teams from the 36 states of Anlo have registered to participate in the ongoing ‘2023 Hogbetsotso Football Gala’. The teams include Salo United, Ashiata Youth, Red Devils, Phoenix Height, Keta Fc, Miracle Wonders, and Lion Stars. Mr. Joseph Kpata, Chairman of this year’s Hogbetsotso Sports Committee, who disclosed this to the GNA Sports said that the idea was to build a formidable third-division club in the area, that would compete in the next football season. He explained that twelve teams were paired into four groups of three each, with only one team to qualify to the next round after the group matches. Mr. Kpata revealed that Keta FC pulled out of the competition for personal reasons leaving the rest of the teams to compete for the ultimate trophy. He noted that the teams would receive some support from the Committee to enable them to have adequate preparations whereas the players from the various teams would be selected by scouts to form a team. The competition, which commenced on Saturday, October 7, would see the final face-off on November 3 as the climax of the 2023 Hogbetsotso festival. ‘Other sporting activities such as marathons and indoor games would be organised as part of the celebration,’ he said. Mr. Kpata further appealed to all philanthropists, corporate organisations, and individuals to support the organization of the competition. The rest of the participating teams are, Evergreen All Stars, Real United, Atsugbor United, Almighty Supreme, and Wanderers Fc. All matches would be played at the Anloga Avete park.

Source: Ghana News Agency