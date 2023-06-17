2023 African Women in Agribusiness Awards launched

The 2023 African Women in Agribusiness Awards, which aims at honouring women who have contributed immensely to the growth of agribusiness development on the African continent, has been launched. The event, to be held on November 18, would award largely women who had blazed the trail within diverse ways in 21 categories. The ceremony would be sponsored by Guzakuza, an organisation that promotes women empowerment through agriculture and entrepreneurship in Africa. It is dubbed: ‘Celebrating women blazing the African Agribusiness trail.’ The categories are She Innovate, Perseverance Emerging Star In Agribusiness, Role Model Excellence, Green Business of the Year, Business Diversification and New Business of the Year awards. Others are Diversity and Inclusion Award, Young ‘Agripreneur’ of the Year, Agri E-Commerce Business of the Year, Agri Finance of the Year, Agritech of the Year, Agrimedia of the Year and International Agribusiness Woman of the Year. Agri Journalist of the Year, Best Agriculture/Agribusiness Student, Best Advocacy, Best Farmer, Best Packaging of the Year and African Agribusiness Woman Of The Year are the rest. Nominations had been opened and prospective applicants had been encouraged to apply by nominating themselves or others. A review and selection of finalists would take place between August and October after nominations had been closed on August 14. On October 5, the final nominees will be announced and the African Woman of the Year in Agribusiness would have additional incentive of travelling to the UK and back. Madam Fortune Kyei, Project Lead, Guzakuza, said the ceremony was an opportunity to honour the women who had not only excelled in their respective fields but have also paved the way for others to follow. ‘These women have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, innovation and dedication, creating a positive impact on rural communities, inspiring the next generation and driving sustainable practices in agribusiness,’ she said. She said Guzakuza had given women in agribusiness the best offer by creating an ecosystem for women in the agribusiness industry to build their capacities, connect and collaborate. Miss Olivia Yaa Dogli, CEO of Olive Works Enterprise, whose agro processing business is situated at Sunyani, said the exposure from the African Women’s Agribusiness Awards had taken her business to higher level. Having been in the agribusiness for the last five years, she said: ‘The connection, networking, collaboration, the chance to meet other business women to get new ideas has really helped me.’ Agribusiness has changed for the better because they had involved technology and added value to the product, but adding that technology had made the business quite capital intensive and they needed some grants or loans.

Source: Ghana News Agency